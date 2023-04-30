March 15 1971-April 8 2023

Bob Gwin was born on March 15, 1971 to Robert A. Gwin and Margaret Ann Oehlerking. He peacefully passed away at home on 8 April 2023.

He graduated from West High School, Sioux City IA in 1989 and joined the US Navy as a Hospital Corpsman in 1989 and served until 1992. He married in 1991 and was blessed with twin daughters Nyssa and Tori in 1993.

In May of 2005 he married the love of his life, Dawn M. Gwin and gained two stepsons Charles III and Brandon.

He enjoyed fishing and camping with family all over the midwest, playing video games, collecting vinyl records of his favorite childhood music, as well as, watching sports and murder mystery shows. He always had the best dad jokes and sense of humor and stories that he loved to share with everyone. He was one of the best grill masters and loved to spend time with his family, friends and five grandsons.

He is survived by his stepmother Susan Gwin, Sister Ann (Ray) Yordy, Daughters Nyssa (Dustin) Markel, Tori Gwin (Pierce Barrette-Ostberg), Stepsons Charles III (Elizabeth), Brandon (Chasity) and niece Melissa (Nery) Ortiz. Sister in Laws Deb (Dennis) Opperman, Denise (Jacob) Spiegel, Brother in Law Darren (Kiya). Grandsons Emmett, Hunter, Carter, Everett, and Grant. He also had many nieces and nephews, friends and family who will always remember him.

He also leaves behind his beloved cat Sasha whom he shared lots of snuggles and play fights with.

He was welcomed into the afterlife by his beloved wife Dawn M. Gwin, Mother Maragret (Molly), father Robert A. Gwin, brother Charles (Chuck) E. Gwin, and many of his aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

A private memorial and celebration of life will follow in the months to come.