(1933-2020)
Robert “Bob” John Lenehan, 87, of Waterloo, IA passed away on September 30, 2020, at Unity point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Bob was born on January 14, 1933, in Riceville, IA, the son of Mayme (Beaumaster) and Clem Lenehan. He attended school in Waterloo and after graduating from East High School in 1951, worked for the Rath Packing Company as a printing press operator. On August 22, 1953 Bob was united in marriage to Beverly Jayne Gallaher at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Bob started working at Matt Parrott Printing in 1967, and worked there until his retirement in 2002.
Bob was a member of Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo. He enjoyed working around his house and in his yard. Spending time with family was especially important to Bob. He treasured Christmas celebrations, Easter egg hunts and any precious time spent with his grandkids.
Bob is survived by his son, Mike (Mona) Lenehan of Denver; four daughters, Kim Widdel of Waterloo, Cheri (Rick) Smedley of Waterloo, Julie (Larry Welch) Cerwinske of Mason, City and Karen Lenehan of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Leola Lenehan of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Jayne; a grandson, Nathan Picht; his parents; a brother, Donald Lenehan; 2 sisters, Gayle Stephens and Clemie Heil; and a niece, Sheryl Stephens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo, with Fr. Nils Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.