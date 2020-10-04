(1933-2020)

Robert “Bob” John Lenehan, 87, of Waterloo, IA passed away on September 30, 2020, at Unity point-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Bob was born on January 14, 1933, in Riceville, IA, the son of Mayme (Beaumaster) and Clem Lenehan. He attended school in Waterloo and after graduating from East High School in 1951, worked for the Rath Packing Company as a printing press operator. On August 22, 1953 Bob was united in marriage to Beverly Jayne Gallaher at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. Bob started working at Matt Parrott Printing in 1967, and worked there until his retirement in 2002.

Bob was a member of Queen of Peace Church in Waterloo. He enjoyed working around his house and in his yard. Spending time with family was especially important to Bob. He treasured Christmas celebrations, Easter egg hunts and any precious time spent with his grandkids.