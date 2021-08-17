November 20, 1944-August 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert “Bob” James Schrader, 76, of Waterloo, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born November 20, 1944 in Waterloo. Bob was a maintenance administrator for many years at hotels and nursing homes around the metro area. In retirement, Bob and his dogs, Sabastion and Mitzy, brightened the lives of countless nursing home residents, schoolchildren and hospital patients.

Bob is survived by his children, Robert William Schrader of Bellevue, NE and Diane Barbara Andrews of Bakersfield, CA; two grandchildren, Amanda Schrader and Ronnie Andrews, and Bob’s beloved dog, Mitzy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved dogs, Sabastion and Angel.

Visitation will be 4—7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be 5:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, in his backyard at 1748 Seneca Ave., Waterloo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to P.E.T. P.A.L.S. Cedar Valley, a program near and dear to Bob’s heart. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.