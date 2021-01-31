October 18, 1961-January 26, 2021
Robert “Bob” J. Schmitt, 59, of Raymond, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 26, at La Porte City Specialty Care after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer.
He was born October 18, 1961, in Waterloo the son of Robert and Mary Wingert Schmitt. He married Kathy Moser May 18, 1985, in Cresco. They later divorced.
Bob graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1980. He was employed by John Deere as a machinist, dept. 519.
‘BS’ weren’t just his initials but a nickname he gladly earned through his quick wit and the countless jokes he always had in his backpocket. His contagious laugh was sometimes funnier then the joke. Bob enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren. He rarely missed a music program, play, swim meet, basketball or baseball game. He enjoyed hunting and his countless projects around the farm. Bob was a man of many skills that always found a way to fix things and lend a helping hand where he could. Although he may have been ornery, Bob had a huge heart, a quality that he would never admit to having.
Survived by: two daughters, Casey Vobr of Decorah, and Caitlin Schmitt of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Keaton and Quinn Vobr; five sisters, Mona (Dan) Barz of Center Point, Rosie (Doug) Lindaman of Ackley, Peggy (Jim) Girsch of Waterloo, Eileen (Curt) Delagardelle of Raymond, and Mary Jo Schmitt of New York, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Diane Middelburg; and special Aunt, Sr. Mona Wingert.
A public visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. A graveside service will occur at a later date. For those attending the visitation we ask that you please wear a mask.
Memorials may be directed to: the family of Bob Schmitt
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
