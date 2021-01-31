Robert “Bob” J. Schmitt

‘BS’ weren’t just his initials but a nickname he gladly earned through his quick wit and the countless jokes he always had in his backpocket. His contagious laugh was sometimes funnier then the joke. Bob enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren. He rarely missed a music program, play, swim meet, basketball or baseball game. He enjoyed hunting and his countless projects around the farm. Bob was a man of many skills that always found a way to fix things and lend a helping hand where he could. Although he may have been ornery, Bob had a huge heart, a quality that he would never admit to having.