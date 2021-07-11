 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert "Bob" J. Schmidt
0 entries

Robert "Bob" J. Schmidt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bob" J. Schmidt

May 23, 1936-November 23, 2020

You are invited to share your memories of Robert “Bob” J. Schmidt, (who passed away during the COVID lockdown) with his family and friends on Saturday, July 17th from 2-4 pm in Bethel Hall at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls (please use entrance #7 off University Avenue). There will be food which was always one of his favorite things! Hope you can join us, we would love to see you.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News