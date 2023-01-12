Robert “Bob” J. Junk

May 18, 1936-January 10, 2023

INDEPENDENCE-Robert “Bob” J. Junk, 86, of Independence, IA died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Bob was born on May 18, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Harold J. and Evelyn M. (Kehoe) Junk. He was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Waterloo, IA, and attended Seminary in Chicago, IL On May 11,1957 Bob married Patricia Ann Henderson in Waterloo, IA, and lived in Waterloo where he drove a bread truck from 1957 to 1966. In 1968 he moved to Hudson, and later to Lansing, IA., prior to moving to Independence, IA in 1993. He became a Quality Control Analyst for John Deere Company working there for 25 years prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at the river in Lansing, IA. He was a servant and caregiver to so many people through his volunteering with Cedar Valley Hospice and the Veterans. His quick wit and storytelling always kept you in smiles. He received The Governor’s Volunteer Award, The KCRG 9 Who Care Award, and the Cedar Valley Hospice Volunteer Award.

Bob is survived by two sons: Joseph (Sandy) Junk, Independence, IA, and Michael (Carolyn) Junk of Hudson, IA. Four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way, and a brother; James H. Junk, Waverly, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Harold and Evelyn Junk, his wife Patricia Junk in 2019, a daughter-in-law; Jill Junk, and a grandson; Justin Junk, and a sister; Donna Marie Pont

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, January 13th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA, where a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 8 PM.

