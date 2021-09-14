February 23, 1928-September 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Robert “Bob” Irwin Hamer, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 12, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Robert was born February 23, 1928, in Des Moines. During the Great Depression, Robert and his two siblings were placed in the Iowa Soldiers’ Orphans’ Home in Davenport.

When he was 12, he went to live with foster parents, Carl and Agnes Luze, on their family farm in Dysart. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1948. He married LaVonne “Bonnie” Mennenga on May 18, 1953 in Iowa City.

He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was employed with Rath Packing Company for 36 years, retiring in 1984.

Robert enjoyed camping, metal detecting and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cedar Falls; his children, Gary (Becky) Hamer of Robins, IA. and Teresa (Jim) Balmer of Andalusia, IL.; his grandchildren, Marie (Josh) McNary, Lisa (Phillip) Hamm both of Cedar Rapids, Trisha (Aaron) Yakes of Chatham, IL; and six great-grandchildren.