May 17, 1927-December 3, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Robert (Bob) Humble, 95, of Cedar Falls, died December 3, 2022, at Deery Suites, Western Home Community.

Bob was born May 17, 1927 in Monticello, Kentucky, son of James and Thursa Humble. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1945 and then enlisted in the Navy. After discharge he attended Central Radio School, Kansas City for Airline Agent training. He was hired by Braniff Airways and was transferred to Waterloo’s growing new airport. Here he later met Bonnie J. Fairchild who was also transferred to the Waterloo Airport. They were married in 1953. Their son Gregg Humble was born in 1956.

Bonnie opened Humble Travel, Cedar Falls in 1961 and a year later the Waterloo office. In 1963 Braniff Airways left the Waterloo Airport and Bob joined the business, managing the Cedar Falls office.

For over 50 years Bob & Bonnie escorted groups on many tours covering the globe. They were one of the first groups into China in 1979. US Ambassador Woodcock and his wife entertained their group in their home in Beijing. They escorted another group Around the World on a charted TWA Boeing 707 jet, visiting multiple countries and had lunch with Sir Edmund Hillary in Katmandu, Nepal. Another special event was their group departure on the Concorde jet New York to London and returning on the Queen Elizabeth.

Bob traveled the globe with their many group tours, Africa, Asia, India, South Pacific, Central and South America including Easter Island. In their years of travel, they spent many days at sea including over 300 days on Holland America Line. In 1987 Humble Travel became a charter member of Virtuoso, the top consortium of the world’s finest travel companies.

Bob was a 50-year member of the Cedar Falls Rotary Club. He was also a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Waterloo. The Humbles’ have been longtime friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and other local organizations.

Bob is survived by his wife Bonnie and son Gregg and his wife Arlene; two granddaughters, Annie (Aaron) Gougler of Cedar Falls, Bobbie (Eric) Monahan of North Liberty; four great grandsons Hayes and Otto Gougler and Myles and Cruz Monahan. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his three sisters, Mattie Dobbs, Eva Shoemaker and Dova Tracy and five brothers, Guy, Lucius, Lewis, Roy and Ray Humble. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert’s life was filled with friendships formed, good times shared, a growing family, and laughter through the years. His life was a precious gift to his family and friends, filled with many adventures. His travels allowed him to be a beautiful storyteller. If you asked Bob, he would say Hawaii was his favorite place to travel to. He lived a life of legacy, charm, pride and took pleasure in living life to the fullest – All lasting memories his loved one’s heart’s will treasure.

Services will be held Saturday, December 10, at 10:30 AM, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, or Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Condolences www.LockeFuneralServices.com.