Robert ‘Bob' Greiner

TRAER – Robert (Bob) Paul Greiner, 87, of Traer, died Friday, March 27, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque of complications due to Alzheimer’s.

He was born Nov. 4, 1932, on a farm near Floyd Crossing, son of Paul and Magdalen Greiner. Robert grew up on a farm in the Dinsdale area and played in the 1950 Iowa High School Basketball tournament. Robert spent two years in the Army and was a Korean War veteran based in Fort Lewis, Wash. In 1958, he married Edith Swift. Robert farmed with his two brothers. In 1998, he and Edie started spending the winter months in Mesa, Ariz. In 2016, they moved to Traer.

Survivors: his wife; his children and grandchildren, Rick and Donna their family Lauren, Kyle and Erin; Brenda and her son Mitchell; Rhonda and her family Myles, Madison (Nathan), Douglas and Denise; Craig and Laurie their family Blake, Zachary and Adam; brothers, Russell and Anita, and Kenneth (Bud) and Teri; a sister, Carol and Wayne Sedlmayer; many nieces and nephews and cousins.