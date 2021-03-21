CEDAR FALLS-Robert “Bob” Glynn Kunkle, 88 passed away at The Deery Suites on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Buchannan, Iowa on November 26, 1932, son of Bert and Geraldine (Glynn) Kunkle. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Burkes on June 30, 1956 in Waterloo, Iowa. Bob served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He worked at John Deere until his retirement in 1985. Bob then went on to drive a school bus for the Cedar Falls School District, and also as an associate for Montessori System School. He is survived by his children, Scott (Sue) Kunkle and Candace (Bill) Naaktgeboren; four grandchildren, Cassie (Ryan Pearson) Naaktgeboren, Carly (Max Hackmann) Naaktgeboren, Ashley (Joshua Ehn) Kunkle-Ehn, and Tyler (Kelsie) Kunkle; seven great grandchildren, Jonathan, Melissa, William, and Margaret Ehn, Juliana and Evanie Kunkle, and River Glynn Pearson; his siblings, Bev Ridder, Butch (Lillian) Kunkle, and Tom (Jeri) Kunkle; a brother in law, Bob (Nancy) Hoel, and a sister in law, Mary Burkes. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, his granddaughter, Melissa Kunkle, and his brother in law, Bill Burkes. Bob went by many names he cherished, including Grandpa, Bob the Bus Driver, and Shorty and he always had a special stash of candy to share. He loved spending time on the Mississippi River with his friends and family. Bob loved attending all special events that his grandchildren were a part of, from sports, to music, to theater and often described himself as “prouder than a peacock” of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time. A Remembrance Ceremony will be held at a later date. A special space will be created at Hartman Reserve Nature Center to honor Bob. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hartman Reserve Nature Center in his name at the following phone number, 319-277-2187, or mailed to the following address, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.