Robert "Bob" Frenchick
Robert "Bob" Frenchick

December 19, 1926-April 28, 2021

WATERLOO-Robert “Bob” Frenchick, 94, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born December 19, 1926, in Sioux City, the son of John H. and Gladys Scott Frenchick. He was a graduate of Sioux City Central High School and received his degree in Business Administration from the University of Iowa. He married Joanne Patricia Huck on June 6, 1948, in Des Moines; she preceded him in death on November 11, 2011. Bob worked as Director of Purchasing for Rath Packing Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. Survived by: a son, Robert S. (Sylvia) Frenchick of Iowa Falls; a daughter, Terry Rash of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, William “Billy” Frenchick. Memorials may be directed to: Harmony House Health Care Center, 2950 W Shaulis Rd Waterloo, IA 50701. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

