May 3, 1957-April 10, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Robert “Bob” E. O’Hara, 65, of Elk Run Heights, died on Monday, April 10, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 3, 1957 in Waterloo, the son of Richard and Lois (Swancutt) O’Hara. He graduated from Central High School in 1976, then obtained his CDL Certification in Arizona.

Bob married Robin Newgren August 26, 1988 in Waterloo.

He was a semi-truck driver for 20 years for Paisley Trucking, Inc. He serviced John Deere Foundry with bond and sand through Paisley.

Bob was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He liked to hunt, fish, and spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with Robin traveling and shopping as well as being active in the deaf community. Every year he and his best friend, Scott Moxley, would go hunting in southwest Iowa for deer. He took all his sons and grandsons fishing. Bob looked forward to the holidays with the children and grandchildren, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Bob is survived by his wife, Robin; his children, Robert M. (Erin) O’Hara of Austin, MN, Kelli (Marcus) Viar-O’Hara of La Porte City, Thomas (Judi) O’Hara of Waterloo‚ Cory O’Hara of Elk Run Heights, and Cody (Jami) O’Hara of Waterloo; 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen Beckman of Cedar Falls.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 19, at Ascension Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Visitation from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, at Locke at Tower Park, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.