August 26, 1929—December 10, 2020

Robert “Bob” Duane Grover, 91, of Lansing, Iowa died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa. He was born August 26, 1929 to George and Emma “Louise” (Fox) Grover in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Emma later married Andrew Adamsen.

After graduating from high school, Bob attended junior college in California. He served in the United States National Guard, retiring from the Iowa National Guard as Lieutenant Colonel. He had a long career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. (later AT&T) in the Cedar Falls area.

Bob was united in marriage with Jo Schmidt and had three children before they divorced. Bob later married Darlene Peeper McDonald, who died in 2011. Bob was then united in marriage with Julie Smethurst.

He was a faithful member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lansing, Iowa. Bob loved the Mississippi river and was a volunteer for cleanup in Pool 9. He enjoyed fishing, boating, mowing the lawn, going to Texas in the winter and hanging out with his faithful canine companion, “Jay” aka J-Roi.