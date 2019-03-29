{{featured_button_text}}
Robert "Bob" DeWitt

(1939-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Robert J. “Bob” DeWitt, 80, of La Porte City, died at home Wednesday, March 27.

He was born Feb. 15, 1939, in Shell Rock, son of Bennie Jr. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWitt. He married Janice Bowers on Dec. 5, 1965, in La Porte City.

Bob worked in road construction for several years and was the public works director for the city of La Porte City for almost 25 years. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the American Legion.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Bobbie (Glenn) Hendryx of Mount Auburn; granddaughters, Morgan Hendryx of Cedar Falls, Madison DeWitt of La Porte City and Lauren Hendryx of Mount Auburn; twin brother, Richard (Mary) DeWitt of Clarksville; a brother, Benjamin (Cathi) DeWitt of Shell Rock; and two sisters, Mary Guinta of Gainesville, Fla., and Molly Howell of Hatchbend, Fla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Steven “Bud” Dewitt; and a brother, Phillip DeWitt.

Celebration of Life: from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, with military rites at 2 p.m., at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar St.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com.

His passion for horses drove him to raise several and show them at area horse shows over the years. Bob enjoyed visits from his family, especially his three granddaughters.

the life of: Robert "Bob" DeWitt
