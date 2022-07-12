September 13, 1956-July 7, 2022

MARSHALLTOWN-Robert “Bob” Craft, 65, of Marshalltown, IA passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Fracis of Assisi—St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Fracis of Assisi—St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Bob was born September 13, 1956, in Waterloo, IA, to Raymond and Patricia (Condon) Craft. He was raised on the family farm in La Porte City, IA, where he graduated from La Porte City High School in 1975. After graduation he attended North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) in Mason City, IA. While at NIACC, Bob met the love of his life, Terri (Helgeson) Craft. They married on June 13, 1981, in Lake Mills, IA. Together they had three children: David, Kristen and Thomas. Upon marriage they started their life together in La Porte City and later moved to Marshalltown in 1998.

Bob enjoyed a long career as a construction superintendent building large scale buildings locally and across the United States. Bob had a passion for athletics, he played football in college which later turned into a love for the game of rugby. He often said his favorite thing in life was watching his three children play golf. Bob was quick-witted and a bright light in any room. He loved listening to music and socializing with his old and new friends. Bob had a big heart and fiercely loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. He was a great friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are: his wife of 41 years, Terri, his children: David (Kristin) Craft of Charleston, SC, Kristen (Peter) Gillette of Orono, MN, and Thomas Craft of Savannah, GA; five grandchildren, Bodin, Weston, Sloane, Parker, and Logan; his brother Mike Craft of La Porte City, IA, and his sister Susan Kahler of Des Moines, IA.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Patricia and Raymond Craft, his sister Pamela Miller, and his brother Larry Craft.