PARKERSBURG-Robert (Bob) Clifton Rule of Parkersburg, age 86, passed away on May 14th, 2021 at the Allison Rehabilitation Center.

Bob was born in rural Buchanan County Iowa to Robert D. and Emma June (Meyer) Rule. He attended and graduated from Dundee Schools in 1953. He served in the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1958. Bob married Constance June Burrack on December 22, 1958. To this marriage they welcomed five children- Shelley, Micheal, Sandra, Patrick, and Daniel. Bob worked as a lineman most of his career for IPS/MidAmerican Energy. Bob and Connie enjoyed time spent together gardening, preserving, and all things related to food. Bob loved sports, fishing, hunting and traveling with his wife. He made endless memories with many friends as a result of these passions. There wasn’t a story left untold or an accomplishment not celebrated if Bob was a part of your life. He was a friend to all and a protector to many.

Bob is survived by his wife Connie and their children Mike of Lincoln, Sandi (Russ) Stickley of Parkersburg, Pat (Mary Bohlen) of Allison and Dan of Pleasantville. His cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. A sister Carla Sorenson of Dallas, Texas and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Roger and Don as well as his daughter Shelley (David) Philpott.

Visitation will be starting at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25th at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, with the services following at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will be held at the Beaver Meadows Golf Course until 6 pm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date as well as a family interment.