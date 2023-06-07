REINBECK-Robert “Bob” C. Isenhower Jr, 89, of Reinbeck, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023. A visitation will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Cedar Valley Church in Waterloo, with a funeral service following immediately. Burial will take place Monday at Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Bob was born September 18, 1933, son of Robert “Bud” and Elizabeth (Taylor) Isenhower in Waterloo, IA. Bob attended school in Orange township until 4th grade, then graduated from Hudson High School in 1952. Bob was an outstanding athlete playing collegiate basketball and baseball at ISTC (UNI) and continued baseball in the Army at Fort Benning, GA.

Bob met his future wife, Dorothy Raub, at college and were married in Dysart, IA on November 28, 1957. Together they graduated from UNI in 1958 and both taught in Rowan & Reinbeck. He taught math, coached basketball, baseball, assisted football and served as athletic director. In 1968, they were blessed with the addition of David to their family. Bob enjoyed photography and took many family and wedding photos. He also sang at weddings, funerals and when he was in the army. Bob left teaching for the furniture business acquiring Bings (Waterloo) and later Village Furniture (Cedar Falls). In 1983, he started his own insurance business in Waterloo and later Reinbeck. Gardening was a hobby of Bob’s and he loved growing and canning tomatoes and baking bread.