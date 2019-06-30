(1928-2019)
WAVERLY -- Robert "Bob C" Coonradt, 91, of Waverly, died Thursday, June 27, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born June 6, 1928, in Osage, son of Ruth G. (Tubbs) and Ernest E. Coonradt. On May 12, 1956, he married Delores C. Rader at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Bob graduated from Waverly High School in 1946 and from the University of Iowa in 1950 with a BS in business administration. He served in the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army in Europe from 1950-52. In 1952, Bob joined his father at Waverly Motor Co., which later became Coonradt Ford, which was in business for 85 years. He retired in October 2018.
Bob was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Waverly AMVETS Post 79, and the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member and past president of Rotary Club and Waverly Golf and Country Club.
Survived by: his wife, Dee; three children, Bill (Deb) Coonradt of Waverly, Jim Coonradt of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Lisa (Dan) Kneeskern of Urbandale; five grandchildren, Beth (Alex) Rich, Matt Coonradt, James Coonradt, Brad Kneeskern and Drew (Beth) Kneeskern; two great-grandchildren, Layne and Breck Rich; and a sister-in-law, Lois Coonradt.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Diane in infancy; and his brother, Dale.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly, with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. A Scripture service will be 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, followed by visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Waverly Area Veterans Post or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing in Canada with family and close friends. He liked playing cards and was an accomplished golfer. He also enjoyed traveling and ventured to Puerto Vallarta every year with Dee and other family members.
