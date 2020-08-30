 Skip to main content
Robert (Bob) Bruno
Robert (Bob) Bruno

Robert (Bob) Bruno

(1968—2020)

Robert was born to Eugene & Terry Bruno on April 28, 1968 in Moline, IL. The family returned home to Waterloo in 1969.

Bob enjoyed camping, playing pepper, & riding on his Harley. He was a big Steelers fan & enjoyed watching tennis matches on TV. He was particularly interested in history and politics.

Bob is survived by his mother Terry Bruno; Daughter Ashley Bruno & her 3 children; Step-daughter Lindsey Allen; his sisters Vonna Bruno of Oceanside, Ca. & Dee (Steve) Breitkreutz of Charles City, IA. Bob is also survived by his Special Friend Michelle Lindquist & his BFF Jay Thomas & many other friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Eugene Bruno.

A small graveside service will be held in the near future at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with family and close friends present.

Bob will be missed beyond description.

