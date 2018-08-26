READLYN — Robert Clifford ‘Bob’ ‘Daddy Bob’ Browne, 76, of Waterloo and formerly of Readlyn, died Aug. 14 in Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 1, 1942, in Binghamton, N.Y., son of Clifford Edward Browne and Thelma Mae Fister. He graduated from North High in Binghamton, N.Y., in 1957; graduated in the Top 5 from Army Chemical School in Fort McClellan , Ala., in 1961; and graduated from Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque in 1991. He married Margaret Glenn Leidig on Aug. 18, 1973, in Carmel, Calif.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1970. He worked for Walt Dora in sales, Tom Longs as a service underwriter, WD Tires, A1 Rentals, Five Flags Convention Center as house manager, KAT FM as radio DJ , and was a minister at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn and Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Survivors: his wife; three daughters, Robbie (Tony) Espinosa of Las Vegas, Nev., Jennifer (Benjamin) Horton of Swindon, England, and Heather (Ben) Neil of Denver; two sons, Michael Browne of Waterloo and Troy ( Karen) Browne of Arizona; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Jana Geddes Las Vegas.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Clifford “Skip” Browne; his father-in-law, Dale Leidig; his mother-in-law, Virginia Leidig; and a nephew, Steven Leidig.
Services: Celebration of Life Services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Waterloo with fellowship to follow. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family, 352-1187.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the church of your choice.
He enjoyed music, bird watching, fishing, building model cars, playing golf, watching football and rooting for the Rams, NASCAR and sprint car racing , as well traveling to help him enjoy time with his wife, family and friends. Spending time with his family is what he loved most of all.
