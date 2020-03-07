Robert ‘Bob' Blake Sr.

(1928-2020)

WATERLOO – Robert “Bob” Leonard Blake Sr., 91, of Waterloo, died Feb. 7 at Pinnacle Specialty Care of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Brainerd, Minn., son of Percival “Percy” and Clara Wheeler Blake. He was a graduate of Stanley High School. He married Janice Nielsen Adams on March 12, 1962, in Preston, Minn.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for 45 years at John Deere, 15 of those in the foundry, retiring Sept. 30, 1987. He has been a member of Burton Avenue Baptist Church, and a member of UAW 838.

Survivors: his wife; seven children, Donna (Ernie) Melendrez of Toledo, Ohio, Bill (Kay) Blake of Ruthven, Robert (Sheila) Blake Jr. of Mason City, Ken Adams of Faribault, Minn., Christine (Steve) Benham of Cedar Falls, Janece (Joseph Einertson) Shaffer of Cedar Falls, and Troy (Katie) Benham of Marion; 23 grandchildren, including Trevor Perkins of Waterloo; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Ed) Reed of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two daughters, Cheryl Blake and Theresa Carolus; twins, Mary and Joseph Blake; three brothers, Gerald, Tom and George Blake; and three sisters, Irma Blake, Bernadine Finical and Evelyn Kerns.