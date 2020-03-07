Robert ‘Bob' Blake Sr.
WATERLOO – Robert “Bob” Leonard Blake Sr., 91, of Waterloo, died Feb. 7 at Pinnacle Specialty Care of natural causes.

He was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Brainerd, Minn., son of Percival “Percy” and Clara Wheeler Blake. He was a graduate of Stanley High School. He married Janice Nielsen Adams on March 12, 1962, in Preston, Minn.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked for 45 years at John Deere, 15 of those in the foundry, retiring Sept. 30, 1987. He has been a member of Burton Avenue Baptist Church, and a member of UAW 838.

Survivors: his wife; seven children, Donna (Ernie) Melendrez of Toledo, Ohio, Bill (Kay) Blake of Ruthven, Robert (Sheila) Blake Jr. of Mason City, Ken Adams of Faribault, Minn., Christine (Steve) Benham of Cedar Falls, Janece (Joseph Einertson) Shaffer of Cedar Falls, and Troy (Katie) Benham of Marion; 23 grandchildren, including Trevor Perkins of Waterloo; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Ed) Reed of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two daughters, Cheryl Blake and Theresa Carolus; twins, Mary and Joseph Blake; three brothers, Gerald, Tom and George Blake; and three sisters, Irma Blake, Bernadine Finical and Evelyn Kerns.

Services: were Feb. 12 at Kearns Funeral Service with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Military honors were by the Iowa Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post 138 and VFW Post 1623.

Bob loved everyone and if someone needed any help or encouragement he would be there for them. His life was full of family times and he loved the Lord Jesus Christ. His children were his pride and joy. He will always be loved and cherished.

