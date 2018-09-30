Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Robert Altenhein

Robert Altenhein

CEDAR FALLS — Robert W. “Bob” Altenhein, 98, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 28, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls.

He was born Aug. 30, 1920, in Buckingham, son of Roy and Alta (Gates) Altenhein. He married Emma Jean Wilson on July 18, 1942, in Liberty, Mo.

Bob was a graduate of Traer Community High School and Gates Business College in Waterloo. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, primarily as a weather observer in Alaska. Bob worked for Young Heating & Supply in Waterloo, owned Ned Jones Plumbing & Heating in Marion, and retired as a sales representative from Winterbottom Supply Co. in Waterloo.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Gary (Vicky) Altenhein of Enfield, Conn.; three daughters, Pamela MacKay of Janesville, Penne (Brian) Nelson of Scarsdale, N.Y., and Patricia (Mark) Floyd of Denver, Colo.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Winston MacKay; three brothers, Paul, John and Roger Altenhein; and a sister, Ruth Hoeppner.

Services: will be private. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com,

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert 'Bob' Altenhein (1920-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments