October 31, 1961-January 1, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Robert “Bob” Alan Kidd, 61, of Elk Run Heights, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Bob was born October 31, 1961, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of John and Delores (Drier) Kidd. He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1979 before his career with John Deere for 26 years. Bob was also enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. Bob married Kristen Reade on April 11, 2016 in Las Vegas, NV.

Bob loved life and lived it to the fullest. When he wasn’t working, Bob spent his time golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and Iowa State Cyclones fan as well.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kristen of Elk Run Heights, IA; step-children, Keagan and Caeley Reade of Waterloo, IA; mother, Delores Kidd of Cedar Falls, IA; brother, Mike (Tracy) Kidd of Waterloo, IA; sisters, Debra (John) Blankenbaker of Hudson, WI; Vicki (Jack) Buck of Evansdale, IA, and Lisa Kidd of Waterloo, IA; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Kidd; and brother, Jimmie Kidd.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3-5pm at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup on West Ridgeway in Waterloo with a funeral service to follow at 5pm.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

