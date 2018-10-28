Robert Benton

(1926-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Robert Forrest Benton, 92, of Cedar Falls, died at home Thursday, Oct. 25.
He was born Feb. 28, 1926, in Cedar Falls, son of Forrest Charles and Georgia Gladys (Lairsen) Benton. He married Dolores Ruth Harlan on Dec. 26, 1949. She died Oct. 21, 1993. He married Nancy Lauer Gleason on June 17, 1995, and she died Sept. 3, 2017. Robert graduated from Teachers College High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was the founder of Benton’s Ready Mix and Benton’s Sand & Gravel. He retired in 1987 after 39 years of business.
He was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Cedar Falls Boat Club, as well as being a charter member of Beaver Hills Country Club.
Survived by: two sons, Charles (Christine) Benton and John “Bugs” Benton (Susan Rolinger); a daughter, Denise (Ken) Young; a son-in-law, Bob Peeples; two stepdaughters, Ann (Phil) Swisher and Jane (John) Swieter, a stepdaughter-in-law, Allison Gleason; six grandchildren, Forrest, Holli and Dolores Benton, Sarah and Elizabeth Young, and Kara Peeples; and six stepgrandchildren, Amy (Amy Lynn) Swisher, Paul (Mariah) Swisher, Jens Swieter, Ben, Charlie and Lucy Gleason.
Preceded in death by: his parents; both wives; his daughter, Diane Benton Peeples; and a stepson, Scott Gleason.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed the Cedar Bend Humane Society, UnityPoint Hospice or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Bob enjoyed traveling, fishing, spending his summer at the cabin in Minnesota, and being anywhere warm in the winter. You could catch him Friday and Saturday nights with his AMVETS crew. He loved spending time with family and as many friends as he could and cherished every moment he had with them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.