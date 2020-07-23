Robert B. Steely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1961—2020)

Waterloo — Robert Beu Steely was born in Poughkeepsie, New Jersey, February 25, 1961.

He lived in many states in his youth including Ohio, California, and New Jersey with his family moving due to his dad’s transfers with Rath Sales. The family settled in Waterloo/Cedar Falls where Bob attended Cedar Heights Elementary, Kingsley Elementary, Hoover Middle School and graduated from West High class of 1979. He was a member and confirmed at Nazareth Lutheran Church Cedar Falls.

Bob studied business accounting at UNI and Wartburg College.

He could always be found in the garage working on cars or helping friends and family with anything that needed to be done; he was very generous with his time.

Bob rescued and treasured many cats and dogs throughout his life. He and Sheila logged many hours on road trips to the perfect fishing spot or searching down the car or truck with “just the right parts” for the current project.

He is survived by: his wife, Sheila Wedeking Steely.

Preceded in death by: his parents, JoAnn Beu Steely and James P. Steely; and grandparents, William and Marion “Pat “ Steely and Henrietta and Herman Beu.