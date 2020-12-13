Robert B. Rickert

April 18, 1936-December 8, 2020

Robert Bruce “Buck” Rickert, age 84 of Reinbeck, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck. Burial will follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Buck was born on April 18, 1936 in Reinbeck, Iowa to his parents Orville and Ferne (Schmidt) Rickert. He was raised in Reinbeck and graduated from the Reinbeck High School in the class of 1954. After high school he went to work as a hired hand on local and family farms. Buck then drove truck for Paton Bros. for several years until he purchased, owned and operated Rickert’s DX Service Station in Reinbeck until 1978. He then opened Rickert’s Oil Co. and operated it until his retirement. Buck stayed busy during retirement; among many ventures he managed the Reinbeck Car Wash for many years.