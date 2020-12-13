Robert B. Bruce

July 13, 1941-December 6, 2030

On Sunday December 6, 2030, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital, Robert Ben “Horn” Bruce went to his eternal rest.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 55 years, Ruthelma (Howard) Bruce of Waterloo, IA; his children, Robert “Tyrone” Bruce and Robin Turner both of Waterloo, IA; Ronald Bruce of Mesa, AZ; three brothers, Robert “Bae” (Shirley) Bruce, Melvin Bruce and John William Bruce, all of Waterloo; four sisters, Gladys Williams of Hempstead, NY, Marie (Rev. Richard) Watkins of Milwaukee, WI, Darlene (Eugene) Tate of Waterloo, IA, Lucille Davis of Seattle, WA; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother Earlist (Weems) Bruce, his father John W. Bruce, and his brothers John Marshall Bruce, Percy Bruce and David Bruce.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, December 17, from 5-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 400 South Street, Waterloo, IA 50701. Anyone attending the visitation will be required to wear a face covering. A private service will be held for the family. A public memorial celebration will be held at a later date.