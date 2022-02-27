 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert B. "Bob" Condit

June 8, 1931-February 23, 2022

WATERLOO-Robert B. “Bob” Condit, 90, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born June 8, 1931, in Springville, son of Robert B. and Inez M. Merrit Condit and graduated from Viola Consolidated School in 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Bob married Carol J. Smith on May 18, 1973, at Calvary United Methodist Church. He worked for the City of Waterloo for 33 1/2 years as Parking Meter Collector and Mechanic, retiring June 18, 1993. He was an active member of Cedar Valley Church where he volunteered and helped as a handyman around the church. Bob enjoyed woodworking, making clocks, and traveling. He visited all 50 states and parts of Europe and Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Jodi (Rod) Shirley, Webster, TX; stepchildren: Lorrie (Dwight) Smith, Cedar Falls and William Smith, Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren: Amy (Jason) Becker, Sarah (Todd) King, Jed (Bekka) Shirley and Chad Shirley; six great grandchildren: twins Alyssa and Austin King, Olivia and Samantha Becker, and Jonathan and Abigail Shirley; and a sister, Norma Carter, Philadelphia, PA.

Bob is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Condit; daughter, Julie Condit; stepson, James E. Smith; brothers, Kenneth and Donald Condit; and sisters, Florence Brooks, Byrdena Taylor and Ruth Bowers.

Funeral Services: 10:30 am Monday, February 28, at Cedar Valley Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation for one hour before services at the church. Memorials to Cedar Valley Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com.

