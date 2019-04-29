{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Armstrong

(1942-2019)

WATERLOO – Robert Armstrong, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Robert “Bob” Leonard Armstrong was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Tama, son of George and Leona Armstrong. He married Lynn Anderson on June 8, 1985, at the Little Brown Church. 

He graduated from Tama High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966, and was stationed in Germany.  Bob worked as a police officer in Marshalltown, Grundy Center and Tama.  He was also involved with the music industry for several years.  Bob owned his own recycling business, Iowa Bag and Recycling Products in Waterloo, and retired this year.  He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Waterloo VFW Post 1623, where he was a past commander. 

Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Anna (Gene) Upah of Belle Plaine, Jeanne (Doug) Joens of Cedar Rapids and Angie Armstrong of Des Moines; two brothers, Dennis (Barb) Armstrong of Toledo and George (Gwen) Armstrong of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Elizabeth (Leonard) Untiedt of Garwin and Carole Knoll of Tama; and seven grandchildren. 

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Richard Armstrong; and a sister, Aloha Jean Herberger.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo VFW Post 1623. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Bob enjoyed going on cruises with Lynn, NASCAR, and the Chicago bears. 

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Robert Armstrong
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments