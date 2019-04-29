(1942-2019)
WATERLOO – Robert Armstrong, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Robert “Bob” Leonard Armstrong was born Aug. 24, 1942, in Tama, son of George and Leona Armstrong. He married Lynn Anderson on June 8, 1985, at the Little Brown Church.
He graduated from Tama High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966, and was stationed in Germany. Bob worked as a police officer in Marshalltown, Grundy Center and Tama. He was also involved with the music industry for several years. Bob owned his own recycling business, Iowa Bag and Recycling Products in Waterloo, and retired this year. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Waterloo VFW Post 1623, where he was a past commander.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Anna (Gene) Upah of Belle Plaine, Jeanne (Doug) Joens of Cedar Rapids and Angie Armstrong of Des Moines; two brothers, Dennis (Barb) Armstrong of Toledo and George (Gwen) Armstrong of Lubbock, Texas; two sisters, Elizabeth (Leonard) Untiedt of Garwin and Carole Knoll of Tama; and seven grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Richard Armstrong; and a sister, Aloha Jean Herberger.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Waterloo VFW Post 1623. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Bob enjoyed going on cruises with Lynn, NASCAR, and the Chicago bears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.