September 18, 1937-November 7, 2021

WAVERLY-Robert Allen Usher, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on November 7, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Robert was born on September 18, 1937, in Charles City, Iowa, the oldest son of Dorothy (Wood) and Allen “Jack” Usher. He graduated from Nashua High School in 1956. He then worked on his uncle Roy’s farm several years before moving to Florida where he helped drill water wells. In September of 1957, Robert entered the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge in June of 1960. After returning to Iowa, Robert started his 30-year career at John Deere. On June 11, 1966, Robert was united in marriage to Carol A. Hild in La Porte City, Iowa.

Robert obtained his pilot license and enjoyed flying his uncle’s airplane. This led him to join the Iowa National Guard as a crew chief on helicopters. He also loved animals and raised many elk, buffalo, swans, and goats on his farm north of Waverly.

Robert is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Carol; a son Chad Usher of Waverly; a daughter, Rebecca (John) Connolly of San Diego, CA; three grandchildren, Makena, Jared, and Katie Connolly; three siblings, Larry (Jean) Usher of Ionia, IA; Janice (Jim) Fisher of Kansas City, MO and Rodney (Kim) Usher of Charles City, IA; two brothers-in-law, Harold (Lynnette) Hild of Alamo, TX and Dave Hurst of Oelwein, IA; sister-in-law, Pat Usher of TX; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Lois Kloft and Linda Hurst; an infant brother and brother, Ervin Usher.

According to his wishes, Robert's body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Inurnment will follow in Harlington Cemetery with military rites provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Robert's family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service and after the inurnment at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Robert's family for later designation