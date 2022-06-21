 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Allen Leete

November 10, 1940-April 29, 2022

HAWKEYE-Robert (Bob) Leete, 81, was born on November 10th, 1940. He was born and raised in Volga, Iowa, the youngest of two boys born to Ted and Gertrude Leete. He died on April 29, 2022 after battling a short illness. He has lived in Hawkeye, Iowa since 1965.

A memorial service for Bob and Ione Leete will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Lay Servant, Mona Christie officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, Friday, June 24th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to the Hawkeye Methodist Church, the Fayette County Food Shelf, or the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Bob’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

