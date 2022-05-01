 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Allen Leete

November 10, 1940-April 29, 2022

Robert (Bob) Leete, 81, was born on November 10th, 1940. He died on April 29, 2022 after battling a short illness.

A memorial service for Bob and Ione Leete will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Hawkeye with Lay Servant, Mona Christie officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, June 24th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Saturday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Hawkeye is assisting Bob’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

