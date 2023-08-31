PERKIOMENVILLE, PA—Robert Alan Graham, 66, of Perkiomenville, PA passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 20, 1956, the son of the late Arthur R. and Dorothy (Anderson) Graham.

He was a Pharmacy Deliveryman for Life Tree Pharmacy.

Survivors include Daughter Rachel Graham, Daughter Nicole Graham, Daughter Charlie (Hannah) Graham, Sister Barb Detweiler(The Late Del, Sr.), Sister Becky (Stephen) Dotzler, Sister Cindy (David) Stentiford, Sister-in-Law Sandy Graham Watson, as well as a niece, nephews, cousins, step-brothers and step-sisters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Step-Mother Marie Graham, Sister Linda Herd (Tony), Brother Steve Graham, and Brother-In-Law.

A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Sunday, September 10th at the Deep Creek Pavilion located at Green Lane Park. The gathering will begin at 11:30 AM and the send-off will start at 1:00 PM. Interment at a later date will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea Iowa.

Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com