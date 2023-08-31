PERKIOMENVILLE, PA—Robert Alan Graham, 66, of Perkiomenville, PA passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.
He was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 20, 1956, the son of the late Arthur R. and Dorothy (Anderson) Graham.
He was a Pharmacy Deliveryman for Life Tree Pharmacy.
Survivors include Daughter Rachel Graham, Daughter Nicole Graham, Daughter Charlie (Hannah) Graham, Sister Barb Detweiler(The Late Del, Sr.), Sister Becky (Stephen) Dotzler, Sister Cindy (David) Stentiford, Sister-in-Law Sandy Graham Watson, as well as a niece, nephews, cousins, step-brothers and step-sisters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Step-Mother Marie Graham, Sister Linda Herd (Tony), Brother Steve Graham, and Brother-In-Law.
A Celebration of Robert’s life will be held on Sunday, September 10th at the Deep Creek Pavilion located at Green Lane Park. The gathering will begin at 11:30 AM and the send-off will start at 1:00 PM. Interment at a later date will take place at Rector Cemetery in Chelsea Iowa.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.