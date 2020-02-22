WATERLOO — Robert Abram Mills formerly of Waterloo passed away at his home in Needles California February 19. Born to Lloyd and Blytha Mills on May 21, 1950. He graduated from West High School in 1968 and entered the Air Force in the 1970s. Robert had two business degrees from UNI and was a realtor in the area. Marrying Christina Ragen in 2005 (she passed away in October of 2019) he moved to California where is worked for the National Park Service until the time of his death. Preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a sister Lynda, two brothers, James and Clifford, one niece and five nephews. Robert is survived by his stepson, Andrew of Snowflake Az., two brothers Tom of Yuma Az, Marlyn of Dunkerton, Ia, two sister Patrica of Denver Joy of Cedar Falls, many nieces, nephews and friends. Family request in lieu of flowers please donate to the National Park service or your local animal shelter.