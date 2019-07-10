Robert A. Streittmatter

(1936-2019)
OELWEIN -- Robert Arnold "Bob" Streittmatter, 82, of Oelwein, died Thursday, July 4, at Grandview Health Care Center in Oelwein.
He was born Aug. 20, 1936, on a farm between Independence and Quasqueton to Earl Donovan and Viola Gertrude (Arnold) Sauer Streittmatter.
Bob graduated from Stanley High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the late 1950s. He returned to work various jobs, including for the city of Oelwein Water Department and then as a warehouseman for Clay Equipment in Cedar Falls, where he retired in 1998.
Survived by: his brother Ernest's five daughters, Dana Marie Streittmatter Henahan, Elizabeth Ann Streittmatter Kidd, Ragena Lynn Streittmatter Jordan (Lee), Mia Michelle Streittmatter Farmer and Tamara Jo Streittmatter Page (George), and their families, who all reside in Virginia; and his half brother William's children, Karen and Shane of California and Deb Huber (Barry) of Oelwein, and their families.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Ernest; a half sister, Viola Chemis; and a half brother, William Sauer.
Graveside service: 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Floral Hills Funeral Home, rural Oelwein. The family requests casual attire.
Memorials: may be directed to Fontana Park, 1883 125th St., Hazleton 50641.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Bob enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye football, mowing his yard, driving his truck and visiting Fontana Park.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to all Bob's caregivers at Oelwein Mercy One, Waterloo Mercy One, Ravenwood Specialty Care, Grandview Healthcare Center and Gunderson Palmer Lutheran Hospice.
