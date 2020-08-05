WATERLOO-Robert A. Macon, 77 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 21, 1942 in Cedar Falls, IA, son of Roger and Helen (Huffman) Macon. He graduated from NU H.S in 1961 and later from Hawkeye Comm. Coll. Tool and Die program. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Robert married Patsy Luloff- They later divorced. Then, married Cathy Schumacher on Sept. 18, 1976 in Waterloo. He worked for Chamberlain Mfg. for many years as a Tool and Die Maker and later was a valet at Allen Hospital. He loved to go fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his dog Mindy.