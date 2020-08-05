(1942-2020)
WATERLOO-Robert A. Macon, 77 of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 21, 1942 in Cedar Falls, IA, son of Roger and Helen (Huffman) Macon. He graduated from NU H.S in 1961 and later from Hawkeye Comm. Coll. Tool and Die program. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Robert married Patsy Luloff- They later divorced. Then, married Cathy Schumacher on Sept. 18, 1976 in Waterloo. He worked for Chamberlain Mfg. for many years as a Tool and Die Maker and later was a valet at Allen Hospital. He loved to go fishing, camping, and spending time with his family, especially his dog Mindy.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Macon. Children: Jeff (Tisha) Macon, Ken (Jackie) Macon, Teresa (Jeff) Lawrence‚ Chris Schumacher‚ and Kim Schumacher. Grandchildren, Seth, Kaleb, Gabriel, Elaine, Kenny Macon‚ and Anthony Rodriquez. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters: Carol Cooley and Bonnie Cousins
Family Services will be held with burial in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Military Rites: US Navy and Cedar Falls AmVets Post #49. Memorials: Cedar Valley Food Bank.
