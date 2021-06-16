January 24, 1931-June 14, 2021
WATERLOO—Robert A. “Bob” Cavanaugh, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes. He was born January 24, 1931, in a farmhouse in Black Hawk County, the son of Edward James and Dagny Eleanor Jensen Cavanaugh. He was a 1948 graduate of Reinbeck HS.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Bob married Helen Mennenga on April 20, 1954, in Blessing, IA; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2017.
Bob worked for 35 years at Rath Packing Co., leaving as a pipefitter at their closing in 1985. He went on to work for Standard Battery and Electric, retiring in 2002.
He was a member of Queen of Peace Parish. In their last year of business, he served on the Rath Packing Co. board of directors; a member of the Waterloo City Council in the late ‘60s and early ‘70’s, and was a member of the Becker Chapman American Legion Post #138. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big fan of the Chicago White Sox. He spent his last days in hospice enjoying the games with his family and close friend Monte Bates. Go Sox!!
Survived by: four daughters, Diana (Doug) Delamore of Liberty, MO, Cindy Bamford of Waterloo, Wendy (Mark) Jordan of Waterloo, Becky (Gary) Buchholz of Sumner; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; 3 sons, Edward, Robert, and Daniel; son-in-law, Roger Bulver; a great-grandson, Jacob Simon; a brother, James Cavanaugh; a sister, Evelyn Cochran and brothers-in-law, Robert Rottinghaus and Roy Cochran.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Queen of Peace Parish with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military Rites will be conducted by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and the U.S. Marine Corps Funeral Honor Detail. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church. A video of the service will be live-streamed through the church website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net/live-streamin
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.