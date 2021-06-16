January 24, 1931-June 14, 2021

WATERLOO—Robert A. “Bob” Cavanaugh, 90, of Waterloo, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of natural causes. He was born January 24, 1931, in a farmhouse in Black Hawk County, the son of Edward James and Dagny Eleanor Jensen Cavanaugh. He was a 1948 graduate of Reinbeck HS.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Bob married Helen Mennenga on April 20, 1954, in Blessing, IA; she preceded him in death on March 19, 2017.

Bob worked for 35 years at Rath Packing Co., leaving as a pipefitter at their closing in 1985. He went on to work for Standard Battery and Electric, retiring in 2002.

He was a member of Queen of Peace Parish. In their last year of business, he served on the Rath Packing Co. board of directors; a member of the Waterloo City Council in the late ‘60s and early ‘70’s, and was a member of the Becker Chapman American Legion Post #138. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and was a big fan of the Chicago White Sox. He spent his last days in hospice enjoying the games with his family and close friend Monte Bates. Go Sox!!