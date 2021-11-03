July 5, 1943-October 29, 2021

WATERLOO-Robbie Pearl Fisher, 78, of 232 Oliver St., peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, October 29th of natural causes

She was born July 5, 1943 in Ackerman, Miss; daughter of the late Robert & Mattie (Hodge) Robinson. It was later in Waterloo that she met and married Lesley B. Fisher.

She was formerly employed by Allen Hospital as Ward Secretary and finally a dedicated homemaker and provider for her family.

Robbie is survived by her husband, two sons, Chad (Rhonda) of Olathe, KS and Trevor (Tamika) of Waterloo, IA and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Quentin Fisher Sr.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation is being held at the Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM with the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com