(1929-2019)
WATERLOO — RJ Spain, 89, of Waterloo, died Feb. 13.
He was born March 14, 1929, in Grenada, Miss., son of Jerry Magget and Caroline Jackson. He was raised by Robert Spain. He married Ruby Kindle Oct. 25, 1946, in Grenada, Miss. She preceded him in death.
He retired from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works after 38 years of service.
Survived by: seven grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, MacArthur Spain and Rodney Spain; and a daughter, Phyllis Spain.
Services: were held Saturday, Feb. 23, at Antioch Baptist Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Sanders Funeral Service assisted the family.
RJ enjoyed fishing, the casino, and he loved his home and family dearly.
