(1939-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Ritchie G. McConeghey, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born April 14, 1939, in Waterloo, son of Gerald R. and Maxine M. Harper McConeghey. Ritchie graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1957. He married Vera Skinner in 1960.

Ritchie worked as a layout inspector at John Deere for 39 1/2 years until retiring in 1997. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls and UAW Local 838.

Survivors: his wife; a son, James (Enisa) McConeghey of Waterloo; two daughters, Donna McConeghey of Hudson‚ and Leian (Ken) Kammeyer of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Jaime (Andy) Glowacki, Nickole McConeghey, Joanna "Asa" Badaczewska, Austin Kammeyer, Alek Kammeyer, and Ayren Kammeyer; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Mark (Allison) McConeghey of Story City.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Christopher McConeghey; and a brother, David McConeghey.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.