(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — Rita Wettengel, 66, of Chino, Calif., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Oct. 3.
She was born Oct. 10, 1952, in Waterloo, daughter of Donald Sr. and Oma Leopard. She married David Wettengel on June 26, 1971, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. Rita retired from American Eagle Wheel in 2013, where she was the purchasing and receiving account manager for 20 years. She was active in several ministries at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include: her husband; a son, James (Monica) Wettengel; a daughter, Melissa (Chad Waters; three grandchildren, Jayde Wettengel and Ava and Max Waters; her stepgrandchildren, Antoinette, Ezekiel and Tina; and her siblings, Donald Jr. (Dee), Larry Leopard, Jocelyn (Gary) Schons, Kirk (Dianne) Leopard and Laura (Mike) Ungs; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, with rosary services at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, both at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Wettengel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.