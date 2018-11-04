CEDAR FALLS — Rita Sears Averill, 94, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 2, at Western Home Communities Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center.
She was born June 2, 1924, in Pembroke, Ma., daughter of Joseph and Mary (Lashway) Sears. She married Raymond Averill on June 25, 1950, in Waterloo.
She graduated from St. Mary’s School (Waterloo) in 1941 and received X-ray technician training at St. Francis Hospital where she worked until she married. She also worked as a teacher’s aide in the Cedar Falls School District.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Paul (Ann Philipp) Averill of Cedar Falls and Tim Averill of St. Paul, Minn.; two daughters, Cathy Howland of Cedar Falls and Jean Gee of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Jim (Maggie) Averill, Hannah Howland and Ruth Gee; a great-grandson, Mike Averill; a sister, Frances Rozler of Buffalo, N.Y.; and a brother, Michael (Mary) Sears of St. Charles, Mo.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Barbara; eight brothers, Phillip, Richard, Russell, Glenn, Norman, Gerald, Arthur and Joel Sears.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Richardson Funeral Service, with a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
