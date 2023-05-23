NEW HAMPTON-Rita Renee Roberson, age 70, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Linn Haven in New Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico, IA with Pastor Peter Faugstad officiating. There will be a visitation from 10:00-11:30 AM at the church on Saturday prior to the funeral service. Burial will be held at a later date.