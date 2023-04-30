February 15, 1950-April 25, 2023

WATERLOO-Rita Marie Zilmer, 73, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 25, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.

She was born February 15, 1950, in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Jane DuBois Brandhorst. She married Tom Zilmer on August 23, 1969, in Waterloo.

Rita was employed at Maple Lanes as an office manager for 20 years. She was currently employed for 19 years with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services One Realty Center as a business manager.

Survivors include: her husband, Tom of Waterloo; her children, Steve (Amy) Zilmer of Cedar Falls and Doug (Ashley) Zilmer of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Henry and Ashley Zilmer; her great-grandchildren, Chloie, Raielyn, and Omari; her brothers, Rodger (Betty) Brandhorst of Cedar Falls and Richard (Joyce) Brandhorst of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, located at 6227 Kimball Ave. in Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

