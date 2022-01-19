March 19, 1936-January 17, 2022

JESUP-Rita Marcella “Toots” Hummel, 85 years old of Jesup, IA, died Monday, January 17, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Friday, January 21, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16th at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Rita was born March 19, 1936, in Jesup, IA, the daughter of William Henry Kies and Anna K. (Wester) Kies. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1954. On October 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to Allen Willard Hummel in Jesup. He preceded her in death on April 16, 1993. Rita was a bookkeeper and worked for many years at Spark’s DX in Jesup. She later worked at Frost Oil and Spahn & Rose Lumber Co. in Jesup. Rita was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and longtime treasurer for the church Parish Society. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Jesup. Rita enjoyed watching the grandchildren play sports in school, the Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers and bingo.

Rita is survived by two sons, Bill (Karlene) Hummel and Steve (Dana) Hummel, both of Jesup; 4 grandchildren, Jordan McGrane, Troy McGrane, Brenna (Keegan) Tritle, Ben Hummel; two step grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Formanek, Kylea (Nick) Brautigam; and five, step great grandchildren, Maverick, Brooks, Nicholas, Kash and Levi; a son-in-law, Dennis McGrane of Fairbank, IA; one brother, Kenneth (Polly) Kies of Silvis, IL; one sister, Patty Mangrich of Gilbertville, IA; and a sister in law, Annetta Kies of Mississippi.

In addition to her husband Allen, her parents; one daughter, Barbara McGrane; five brothers, Robert, Richard, Gerald, Melvin, and William Kies; and two sisters, Bernadette “Bunny” Cook and Marcella Koshatka, preceded her in death

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.