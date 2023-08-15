July 9, 1944—August 11, 2023

Rita Mae Harrington, 79, of Waterloo, died Friday, August 11, at Independence Village of Waukee.

Rita was born July 9, 1944 in Waterloo, the daughter of Peter and Rosetta McGarvey Schaefer. She married Daniel W. Harrington on April 29, 1972 in Eagle Center. He preceded her in death on October 30, 2011.

Rita graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School and Pitzes Hairstyling College. She was employed at Wayne’s Styling Salon for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, nana and friend. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends over the years and always showed kindness to others. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.

Survived by: her daughters, Stephanie (Bob) Miller of Marion and Tera (Brent) Granger of Johnston; six grandchildren, Samuel, Grace and Ava Miller, Brady, Devyn, and Bennett Granger; siblings, Patrick (Suzzanne) Schaefer, David (Teresa) Schaefer, Bruce (Danette) Schaefer and Loras (Marlene) Schaefer all of Waterloo, Kathleen (Robert) Foster of Johnston; her sister -in-law, Sandra Schaefer of Waterloo; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her siblings, Charlie Schaefer, Donald (Marilyn) Schaefer, Peter Schaefer, Marian Schaefer, Doris Schaefer, and Rosemary (John) Bryant.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.sted.org.

Memorials may be directed to family to be distributed to different organizations.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.