Rita M. Luloff

(1927-2019)

JESUP — Rita M. Buhr Luloff, 92, of Archer City, Texas, formerly of Zapata, Texas, Brandon and Jesup, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Vista Living of Archer.

She was born Feb. 13, 1927, near Westgate, to the late Fred Buhr and Louise Mohlis Buhr. She married Everett Luloff on March 1, 1947, in northwest Iowa.

Rita and her husband farmed near Brandon until retirement. They then moved to Jesup, and wintered in Zapata and eventually moved to Zapata.

Survived by: her daughter, Patsy Kepler of Archer City; a son, Jerry (Joyce) Luloff of Dad City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Jeff (Tisha) Macon of New Hampton, Ken Macon (Jackie) of Rochester, Minn., Teresa (Jeff) Lawrence of Archer City, Steve Luloff of Dade City, and Brian (Krista) Luloff of Land O’ Lakes, Fla.; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial services: will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City are in charge of cremation arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or to Vista Living of Archer City, Attn: Office P.O. Box 786, Archer City, Texas 76351.

