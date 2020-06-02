(1930-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Rita M. Engelken, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 31, at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.
She was born Jan. 10, 1930, in Petersburg, daughter of Henry and Rose Lammers Engelken. Rita was raised in Petersburg before moving to Waterloo, where she was employed by Rath Packing Co. as a secretary for more than 35 years. Later in life she was employed by O.M.J.C. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors: three brothers, Hugo Engelken of Dyersville, Daniel (Dee) Engelken of Seminole, Fla., and Martin (Joyce) Engelken of Orange Park, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three sisters, Cyrilla Jane in infancy, and Elva Engelken and Arlene Baker; a sister-in-law, Catherine Engelken; and a brother-in-law, Edward Baker.
Memorial Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the funeral, we ask you to wear a mask in the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
