 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rita M. Donovan

  • 0
Rita M. Donovan

1932-January 20, 2023

Rita M. Donovan passed away peacefully on January 20th, 2023, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Rita was born in 1932 to Raymond and Julia Hogan. She attended school in the Independence area. Rita married Richard Donovan on February 22, 1950.

Rita spent most of her time taking care of her family. She worked at Chamberlains and Sartori Hospital.

Rita enjoyed many hobbies. Her artwork is all over the country. She was an avid bowler and played lots of golf. Rita enjoyed spending her winters in Myrtle Beach. While there, she enjoyed golfing with family and friends.

Rita is survived by two sons, Patrick (Janene) from Ashville, North Carolina and Micheal (Kandy) from La Crosse, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Dakota, Dustin, Caitlin, Shane and Nichole; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sidney, Lillie, Ella, Dakota P. and Zane. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Donovan; a son, Timothy; six brothers and three sisters.

There will not be a visitation, as per Rita’s wishes. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dogs will accept food from humans but won't return the favor, according to a study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News