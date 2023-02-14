December 30, 1949-February 12, 2023

WATERLOO-Rita Kay Blake was born on December 30, 1949, in Vinton, Iowa, to her parents DuWayne and Lillian (Meyer) Schirm. She grew up on her family’s farm in Garrison, Iowa, where she attended school, graduating in 1967 from Garrison High School. She had the esteemed privilege to serve as her class Valedictorian. After graduation, Rita went on to attend the Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois, where she was working towards getting her Medical Technician Degree. She later transferred to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she received her bachelor’s degree.

She began her career working as a lab technician in Freeport, Illinois, in 1972. She married the love of her life, Steven Blake on September 2, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Keystone, Iowa. From 1975 to 1986, Rita was a lab technician at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, and from 1986 to 2013 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, where she retired as lab manager.

Rita is survived by her husband Steve of Waterloo; daughters Stephanie (Jason) Gomez, Megan (Don) Tjernagel and Ali Blake (Andrew Howe), all of Waterloo; grandchildren Jordyn, Jalynn, Jaryn, Jaynason, Jacyn, Banner, and Lane; sisters Dixie Dethlefs and Lori Wilken of Waterloo; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; her dog Lilly Ann. She rejoins in Heaven her parents; brother Steve (Marcia) Schirm and sister Jodi Schirm.

Rita passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. A memorial visitation for Rita will be held on Thursday, February 16th from 4:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to a charity that meant something dear to Rita. www.lockefuneralservices.com.